Police hunt driver following spate of Doncaster fuel thefts after vehicle found

Police are hunting the driver of a vehicle suspected of being behind a number of recent fuel thefts in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 09:37 BST
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team have been on additional patrols along local laybys following a number of incidents.

A spokesman said: “We have recovered a vehicle and equipment being used in this offence that had been hidden nearby.

"The driver of the vehicle however remains outstanding so if you have any information about these offences please contact 101 or CrimeStoppers.”