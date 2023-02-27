Police hunt Doncaster teen bike gang who hurled sink at farmer after destroying crops

Police say ‘significant damage’ was caused to the fields near Marr earlier this month – and the farmer also suffered damage to their vehicle after giving chase to the four riders across the countryside.

A spokesman for Doncaster North Police said: “We are seeking to identify illegal off-road bikers after significant damage was caused to crops across farmers’ fields in Marr.

"At 3.40pm on Saturday 18 February, four bikes are believed to have been riding across several fields. This has caused significant damage to the crops in those fields.

Police are hunting a gang of bikers who destroyed crops at a Doncaster farm and then hurled a sink at a farmer.

"The bikes were followed by the farmer, at which point one of the bikers has picked up a porcelain sink, which had been dumped at the side of the road, and thrown it at the farmer’s vehicle. This has caused damage to the farmer’s vehicle.

"We are now looking to identify the four riders and speak to them.

"The riders are white and described as aged in their teens.”

The first rider was wearing red trousers, a camouflage jacket and a fluorescent yellow helmet.

The second rider was wearing light blue trousers, with darker blue stripes down the sides, a grey jacket and a white and red helmet.

The third rider was wearing black trousers with white stripes down the sides, a red and black jacket and a white helmet.

The fourth rider was wearing black trousers and a black jacket. He had a small khaki rucksack on his back and a white and black helmet.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: “Each time an incident like this occurs, it can cause hundreds of pounds worth of damage to the crops in those fields - if not more - which damages the income of the victims.

"If you have any information, please contact us through our online portal, live chat or by calling us on 101.

The incident number to quote is 619 of 18 February.

