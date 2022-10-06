Police hunt Doncaster man wanted in connection with assault, criminal damage and vehicle theft

Frost, who is also known as James Frost or Adam Frost, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A woman in her 20s is understood to have suffered facial injuries, as well as minor injuries to her shoulder, neck and wrist.

The offences are alleged to have been committed this August in the Rossington area of Doncaster, an area Frost is known to frequent.

Have you seen Jamie Frost?

Do you know where he is?

Please call 101 quoting incident number 922 of 12 August 2022 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Alternatively, you can submit this via webchat or our online portal – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ - quoting the same incident number.

