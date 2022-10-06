News you can trust since 1925
Police hunt Doncaster man wanted in connection with assault, criminal damage and vehicle theft

Police in Doncaster are appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Jamie Frost.

By Stephanie Bateman
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 2:12 pm - 1 min read
Frost, who is also known as James Frost or Adam Frost, is wanted in connection with reports of assault, criminal damage and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

A woman in her 20s is understood to have suffered facial injuries, as well as minor injuries to her shoulder, neck and wrist.

The offences are alleged to have been committed this August in the Rossington area of Doncaster, an area Frost is known to frequent.

Have you seen Jamie Frost?

Have you seen Frost? Do you know where he is?

Please call 101 quoting incident number 922 of 12 August 2022 if you have any information on his whereabouts.

Alternatively, you can submit this via webchat or our online portal – www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ - quoting the same incident number.

Crimestoppers is an independent charity that gives people the power to speak up and stop crime, 100 per cent anonymously.

