Police hunt diesel thieves targeting lorries in Doncaster as trailer is found

Police in Doncaster are hunting a gang of diesel thieves stealing fuel from lorries in Doncaster after the discovery of a trailer stacked with empty cannisters.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:46 BST
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery in the Roman Ridge area – and believe it is connected to recent thefts from HGVs in nearby Barnsley Road.

A spokesman said: “We have had a number of reports relating to quads being used to transport syphoned diesel from lorries on the A635 Barnsley Road.

"As a result, officers have been on the look out for suspicious vehicles and activity in the area.

Police found the trailer on the Roman Ridge at Scawsby.Police found the trailer on the Roman Ridge at Scawsby.
Police found the trailer on the Roman Ridge at Scawsby.
"This trailer was located off of the Roman Ridge and is obviously linked to these offences. If this is yours or you have any information on who it belongs to, please get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 229 of September 13.”

The spokesman added: “Please be careful when parking in this location and do not be alarmed at ongoing extra police patrols.”