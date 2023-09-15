Police hunt diesel thieves targeting lorries in Doncaster as trailer is found
Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team made the discovery in the Roman Ridge area – and believe it is connected to recent thefts from HGVs in nearby Barnsley Road.
A spokesman said: “We have had a number of reports relating to quads being used to transport syphoned diesel from lorries on the A635 Barnsley Road.
"As a result, officers have been on the look out for suspicious vehicles and activity in the area.
"This trailer was located off of the Roman Ridge and is obviously linked to these offences. If this is yours or you have any information on who it belongs to, please get in touch on 101 quoting incident number 229 of September 13.”
The spokesman added: “Please be careful when parking in this location and do not be alarmed at ongoing extra police patrols.”