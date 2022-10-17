Police hold four men after reports of drug dealing at Doncaster shops
Four men have been dealt with by police after complaints about drug dealing at a shopping mall in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Police said the four had been dealt with for cannabis possession in two separate incidents, believed to be linked.
A spokesman said three males were found in the flat complex on Middleham Road, Cantley near to St Wilfrid’s shops, while a further male was detained walking away from the flats.
The Doncaster Central spokesman said: “There has been concern for some time regards the shops at this location for anti social behaviour, drug use and dealing.
"If you witness such activity here or anywhere in the Cantley and Bessacarr area, please call 101 or report online.”
He added that over the past two weeks there have also been attempted burglaries of properties and outbuildings in the area with property also being taken from insecure vehicles.
“Be vigilant and report any suspicious activity,” the spokesman added.