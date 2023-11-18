Police go undercover to trap those targeting Doncaster buses with stones and bricks
Last week, Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing officers took part in Operation Trojan, which is a tactic used to prevent crime against the local buses.
Over the last few weeks police have seen an increase in incidents involving buses being damaged by offenders throwing bricks and rocks at the windows.
A spokesman said: “We have reports of these incidents in Stainforth, Dunscroft and Armthorpe.
“This behaviour is reckless, and is not only causing criminal damage but putting innocent public transport users at risk.”
Plain clothes officers were deployed officers on buses, and a covert vehicle nearby to catch anyone carrying out this kind of behaviour.