Police on routine call get 'more than they bargained for' after finding Doncaster drug factory
Police in Doncaster responding to a call got ‘more than they bargained for’ when they discovery a huge drugs factory.
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team were called out to a house in Warmsworth yesterday – and discovered nearly 1,000 cannabis plants.
A man was arrested at the scene.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers attended a concern call in Warmsworth and found more than they bargained for.
“120 large cannabis plants and 844 baby plants were hiding behind the door for us - along with an Albanian male who is currently in custody being interviewed and processed by officers.
“The electrics to the address had also been bypassed but have now been made safe.”
Anyone with information about drugs in Doncaster is being urged to contact police.
The spokesman added: “Please call us on 101 or report through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 to let us know of any other similar concerns.”