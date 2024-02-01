Police forces join up to tackle illegal hare coursing in fields around Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from the South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team joined up with Humberside Rural Task Force Teams to tackle hare coursing in the north of the county.

Thermal drones, scopes and ANPR were all used and a spokesman said: “Lots of farmers were spoken to and one poaching vehicle, which hadn’t mastered driving through ditches was recovered.