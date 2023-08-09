Police find vehicle stolen from Doncaster car park found smashed up in street
This was the scene as police found a stolen car smashed up in a Doncaster street.
By Darren Burke
Published 9th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 09:29 BST
The keyless vehicle, stolen from a car park, prompted police to issue a warning with a spokesman saying: “As you can see, these thieves don't treat your property nicely, they have no care for you or your belongings.
"If you know who is doing this then you should have a similar level of care for them.”
You can pass details to police on 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers.