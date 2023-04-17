Police find 'large amount of cannabis' after pulling over uninsured driver in Doncaster
Police got more than they bargained for when they pulled over a driver acting suspiciously.
By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST
Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team pulled over the vehicle in Edlington.
"When it was stopped, it was quickly identified that the driver didn't have a driving license or insurance,” a spokesman said.
"After searching the car a large amount of cannabis was discovered. The driver was quickly arrested and after a night in the cells they were interviewed and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”