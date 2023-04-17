News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
50 minutes ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
1 hour ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
1 hour ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
1 hour ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
1 hour ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns

Police find 'large amount of cannabis' after pulling over uninsured driver in Doncaster

Police got more than they bargained for when they pulled over a driver acting suspiciously.

By Darren Burke
Published 17th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 13:35 BST

Officers from Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team pulled over the vehicle in Edlington.

"When it was stopped, it was quickly identified that the driver didn't have a driving license or insurance,” a spokesman said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"After searching the car a large amount of cannabis was discovered. The driver was quickly arrested and after a night in the cells they were interviewed and have been released on bail pending further enquiries.”

Police recovered the vehicle in Edlington.Police recovered the vehicle in Edlington.
Police recovered the vehicle in Edlington.