Police find freezer stuffed with cannabis in drugs raid at Doncaster house
and live on Freeview channel 276
Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team officers made the unusual discovery just moments after raiding two other nearby properties for drugs.
A spokesman said: “Officers executed two warrants at properties in Armthorpe.
"After finishing, they received information regarding another property just around the corner.
“It didn’t take long to work out what we were dealing with, as the smell from the pavement outside gave the game away.
“On gaining access to the property, officers found a full cannabis set up in a rear outbuilding along with a number of large black buckets. The resident of the property must like their drugs cold, as the freezer was strangely stuffed with bags of cannabis.”
“All of this cannabis was seized and will now be sent for destruction. The resident funnily enough doesn’t want to talk to us and seems to have vacated the property ever since.”
Anyone with information can contact police on 101.