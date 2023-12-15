News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police find freezer stuffed with cannabis in drugs raid at Doncaster house

Police found a freezer stuffed with cannabis when they raided a Doncaster house.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:05 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 09:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team officers made the unusual discovery just moments after raiding two other nearby properties for drugs.

A spokesman said: “Officers executed two warrants at properties in Armthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"After finishing, they received information regarding another property just around the corner.

Most Popular
Police found a stash of cannabis - some of it stuffed inside a freezer.Police found a stash of cannabis - some of it stuffed inside a freezer.
Police found a stash of cannabis - some of it stuffed inside a freezer.

“It didn’t take long to work out what we were dealing with, as the smell from the pavement outside gave the game away.

“On gaining access to the property, officers found a full cannabis set up in a rear outbuilding along with a number of large black buckets. The resident of the property must like their drugs cold, as the freezer was strangely stuffed with bags of cannabis.”

“All of this cannabis was seized and will now be sent for destruction. The resident funnily enough doesn’t want to talk to us and seems to have vacated the property ever since.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.