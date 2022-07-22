Police find extremely dangerous cannabis farm set up with plants with street value of £80,000 in Doncaster

A warrant was executed at an insecure property on Doncaster Road on Wednesday (July 21).

Officers discovered 80 plants, with an estimated street value of £80,000, along with a large amount of cropped plants drying ready to be sold.

The electricity had been bypassed – and was so unsafe that the road had to be dug up to rectify the damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The set-up had dangerously bypassed the electrics

Sergeant Liam Watson said: “This was an extremely dangerous set-up that could have easily resulted in a fire in the property.

“I would encourage the public to please speak to us if you suspect properties on your streets are being used for this purpose.

“Pieces of information, no matter how small they may seem, can add up to give us a better intelligence picture”

Information can be reported on 101, on https://www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers-uk.org 0800 555 111.