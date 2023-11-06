Police find Doncaster sports club's stolen tractor found hidden in woods

Police came to the resuce when a Doncaster sports club’s stolen tractor was found hidden in woods.

The bright blue tractor, used to cut grass at Brodsworth Miners Welfare, was stolen – with South Yorkshire Police then launching a hunt.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “The tractor is used to cut the grass of the community pitches where voluntary groups play all manner of sports.

"We had a call from the local ward councilors to say that the owner had an activation on the vehicle tracker which gave a general location of where it was.

The tractor was found hidden deep in woods in Doncaster.

"Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team went straight out to the location and after some searching in the muddy wooded area we located it hidden behind a fence, deep in the trees.

"The owners were so happy to have it returned.

"They had a similar incident last year where the equipment was never recovered and cost the voluntary groups a substantial amount of money to replace, causing them to have to reduce spending in other areas that could have benefitted the local community.

"Please let’s stand together and support our local communities.

"If you have any information about this burglary please contact 101 and quote incident 1152 03/11/23.”

To report vehicle theft in Doncaster and across South Yorkshire, contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.