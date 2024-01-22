Police find decapitated deer in horrific discovery whilst searching for poachers in Doncaster

This was a suspected poaching incident, enquiries are ongoing.Also, a vehicle was recovered for no insurance.A spokesman said: “We are committed to tackling rural and wildlife crime and have recently trained a number of officers up across the force.“If you have any information about poaching, badger baiting / digging, hare coursing or any other rural crime, please get in touch.“Any live incidents should be phoned in on either 999 or 101.”If it is specific information about a person, vehicle, or similar, you can email the team [email protected]@Nottinghamshire Police@SouthYorkshire Police