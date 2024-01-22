News you can trust since 1925
Police find decapitated deer in horrific discovery whilst searching for poachers in Doncaster

Last night (Sunday, January 21), the South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team swapped two wheels for four and joined up with Nottinghamshire Police on a joint rural and wildlife crime operation.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 14:41 GMT
The weather hampered officers a little, however, they did attend to an incident of decapitated deer at Hatfield.

This was a suspected poaching incident, enquiries are ongoing.Also, a vehicle was recovered for no insurance.A spokesman said: “We are committed to tackling rural and wildlife crime and have recently trained a number of officers up across the force.“If you have any information about poaching, badger baiting / digging, hare coursing or any other rural crime, please get in touch.“Any live incidents should be phoned in on either 999 or 101.”If it is specific information about a person, vehicle, or similar, you can email the team [email protected]@Nottinghamshire Police@SouthYorkshire Police

