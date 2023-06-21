Police find cannabis factory after being called to burglary at Doncaster home

Officers uncovered the drugs factory in Balby – after cops originally responded to calls of a burglary at the property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 11pm on 19 June to reports of a suspected burglary at property on Springwell Lane in the Balby area of Doncaster.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers found evidence of a cannabis cultivation within the property.

Police found the drug factory after being called to investigate a burglary.

“Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation is underway.”

Neighbours reported a huge police presence at the property throughout much of yesterday.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police using the online portal, live webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1331 of 19 June 2023.

You can access the online portal and webchat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/