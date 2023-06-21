News you can trust since 1925
Police find cannabis factory after being called to burglary at Doncaster home

Police in Doncaster stumbled on a cannabis factory when they were called to investigate a burglary in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 21st Jun 2023, 05:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jun 2023, 05:14 BST

Officers uncovered the drugs factory in Balby – after cops originally responded to calls of a burglary at the property.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “We were called shortly after 11pm on 19 June to reports of a suspected burglary at property on Springwell Lane in the Balby area of Doncaster.

“Upon arrival at the scene, officers found evidence of a cannabis cultivation within the property.

Police found the drug factory after being called to investigate a burglary.
Police found the drug factory after being called to investigate a burglary.
“Enquiries are ongoing and an investigation is underway.”

Neighbours reported a huge police presence at the property throughout much of yesterday.

Anyone with information should contact South Yorkshire Police using the online portal, live webchat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 1331 of 19 June 2023.

You can access the online portal and webchat here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

You can also contact CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.