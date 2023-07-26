Police find 10 cars speeding in blitz on more than 360 drivers in Doncaster

Officers from Doncaster North Neighbourhood Police Team checked vehicles in Hampole Balk Lane and Skellow Road, Skellow as well as Red House Lane, Adwick with a hand held speed gun.

In Hampole Balk Lane 78 vehicles were checked, with one exceeding the 30mph limit. 157 vehicles were checked in Skellow Road, with three above the 30mph limitwhile in Red House Lane 126 were checked, with six over 30mph.