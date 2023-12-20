News you can trust since 1925
Police dog sniffs out wanted Doncaster driver after driver flees from officers

A police dog has been praised after sniffing out a wanted man after a Doncaster chase.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:02 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:03 GMT
South Yorkshire Police dog Benson was hot on the pursuit of a driver who failed to stop for officers in Grenville Road.

And despite fleeing, the experienced Dutch Herder still managed to trace the wanted man.

A force spokesman said: “You can’t hide from Benson.”

Police dog Benson sniffed out a wanted man following a chase.
Taking up the story, the spokesman added: “On 16 December, just before midnight, firearms officers requested the driver of a white Audi to stop on Grenville Road.

"The driver failed to stop and a pursuit commenced through the New Edlington area. The pursuit came to a stop and the man fled from officers.”

Firearms officers called upon PC Terry Davidson, handler to Benson, who joined SYP in 2019.

The spokesman said: “PD Benson always poised for action, was straight out the car and following the suspect’s scent.

"Following PD Benson for around ten minutes through housing estates, PC Davidson was led to an address on Ivanhoe Road.”

He explained more: “PD Benson sat outside the property, and looked at me to say, ‘this one Dad, he’s in here’.

“After calling for colleagues to secure the property, we entered and found the suspect.”

The man, a 33-year-old was arrested for taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without insurance, and driving while disqualified.

He also failed to provide a breath sample for officers and was processed for this in police custody.

"The teamwork between a dog and their handler is reflective of their unique relationship and bond,” added a force spokesman.