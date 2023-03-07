Police dog sniffs out crucial evidence after Doncaster pharmacy burglary
A police dog helped sniff out crucial evidence after a burglary at a Doncaster pharmacy.
South Yorkshire Police dog Diesel and his handler were called out following the raid at the chemist in Sandford Road, Balby last night.
A spokesman said: “Upon arrival, Diesel immediately put his nose to the test and starting tracking a scent.
"Tracking is the term used for our dogs ‘following’ a scent.
"Our General Purpose Dogs are trained to follow scents that assists officers in apprehending suspects, find property or evidence, or missing people.
"Diesel followed a scent to a nearby skip where he indicated something was present and officers found clothing that had been discarded. He then continued tracking and found money and till receipts from the pharmacy."
Enquiries are on-going to find those responsible and anyone with information is asked to report through the online portal or call 101 quoting incident number 89 of 6 March.