Police dog snares teenager who led police on 110mph chase across Doncaster
After the car, a stolen Audi S5, failed to stop for officers in the Marr area on Sunday afternoon, police gave chase the teen – with police dog Kai eventually bringing the wanted man to a halt.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Even when you run into darkness, our dogs will find you and you will be brought to custody.”
The drama began yesterday afternoon when police were made aware of a reported stolen car operating in the South Yorkshire area.
Eagle eyed officers, always ready to react, spotted the car just before 9pm.
After the driver failed to stop, a pursuit commenced through the local area, with officers recording reaching speeds of 110mph.
The car came to a stop just off the A635 and the driver fled the scene into the dark of nearby farmer’s fields.
A minute later, PD Kai, a six year-old German Shepherd and his handler PC Adam Fay, were quickly on the suspect’s scent and tracking to find him.
PD Kai quickly found the 19-year-old suspect in the fields and detained him by using force to his upper thigh and arm.
The man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop and theft of a motor vehicle. Further checks showed he is also wanted on suspicion of theft, failing to appear and burglary.
The car, stolen from the Gloucestershire is currently being forensically tested while the man remains in police custody.