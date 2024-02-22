Police dog Reggie catches two wanted men during busy shift near Doncaster
South Yorkshire Police dog Reggie helped to detain a 42-year-old and a 19-year-old who both attempted to escape him.
A force spokesman said: “You will have probably heard the quote ‘If you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.’
"This could not be truer for Reggie who tracked and detained during his duties.
"During his shift, Reggie and his handler PC Josh Ingram attended Bawtry Road in Maltby after officers sighted a wanted man.
"Officers on scene requested support from a dog handler due to the man’s violent nature and warning markers of being a needle carrier.
"Reggie was quick to work and indicated to PC Ingram that the man had climbed a fence.
"Allowing Reggie to demonstrate his amazing ability to track a scent, PC Ingram followed him through local gardens before hearing him detain the man, who was hiding in a bush, by his arm.”
The man, a 42-year-old, was arrested on suspicion of failing to appear and following a search, was further arrested for possession of Class A drugs.
"After lots of fuss and a quick refuel, PD Reggie was ready to go again.”
Following an ANPR activation for a reported stolen moped, PC Ingram sighted what was believed to be stolen moped, with the driver and two passengers aboard.
"Working in an unmarked police car, with the driver and passengers unaware, PC Ingram followed the moped for around five miles before it came to a stop.
"Realising police were present, all three suspects ran from the vehicle. PC Ingram and Reggie continued to give chase and failing to react to PC Ingram’s commands, Reggie was released.”
Reggie detained one of the passengers, a 19-year-old man, by his thigh.
Later recovery of a rucksack led officers to find two Rambo-style knives. The man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and burglary. He has since been released on police bail.The South Yorkshire Police spokesman added: Great work by police dog Reggie and PC Ingram.”