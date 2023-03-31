News you can trust since 1925
Police dog had to have two operations after suffering injuries chasing a Doncaster criminal

Police dog (PD) Louis is back in action, serving his community after suffering an injury while on duty earlier this month.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:15 BST- 1 min read

On 2 March PD Louis and his handler PC Dan Fox were pursuing an offender who had fled from a car that had failed to stop for officers in the College Road area of Doncaster.

The offenders were in possession of weapons and running from the scene.

PC Fox deployed PD Louis and during the case, he jumped over a security fence and suffered wounds to his stomach that required emergency veterinary treatment and two operations to repair.

PD Louis recovering at home
Telling us more is his handler PC Dan Fox, he said: “PD Louis loves his job, and is great at it. Nothing stops him from apprehending suspects, he is brave and committed.

“PD Louis jumped the fence following the suspect, and I did hear a squeal, but he didn’t stop, his dedication to catch the suspect had taken over.

“It was after retrieving him, I noticed blood coming down his legs and an injury to his stomach. I immediately got him to the vets, fearing the worse.

“He required two operations to repair the damage, but he never lost his spirit.

PD Dan Fox with Cash, Drug and Weapons Dog PD Otto and General Purpose Dog D Louise
“He’s been off work for nearly four weeks while recovering at home. And while he’s been loving the attention, extra treats and sofa days with his dad, he’s missed working. He loves his job, and I think his dedication to continue even when seriously injured is testament to that.”

We continue to thank PD Louis for his dedication to keeping South Yorkshire safe.