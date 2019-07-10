Police dog apprehends occupants of stolen car abandoned in Doncaster
A police dog chased and apprehended the occupants of a stolen car abandoned in Doncaster.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 10 July, 2019, 06:40
South Yorkshire Police said the Audi Q7, which was stolen during a burglary in Doncaster, was abandoned in the Woodlands Plantation area of Doncaster when it was spotted by police officers searching for the vehicle.
The driver and another occupant abandoned the car but were chased by a police dog and tracked from the air by a police helicopter.
The Audi was seized for forensic examination.