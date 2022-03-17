Police deploy mobile signs to warn drivers in latest Doncaster speed clampdown
Police have deployed mobile speed signs in the latest clampdown on drivers breaking the speed limit in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 7:37 am
PCSOs from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team joined forces with Doncaster Council for the operation in Edlington earlier this week.
Officers deployed the signs on Edlington Lane to ensure drivers were ‘speed aware.’
It is the latest in a number of police clampdowns on speeding in Doncaster in recent weeks.
Anyone wanting to report speeding can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.