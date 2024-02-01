Police confirm road remains closed following serious road traffic collision in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called at around 6.10pm this evening (1 February) to reports of a serious road collision on the A6023 in Mexborough, Doncaster.

Emergency services remain at the scene carrying out enquiries, and the A6023 is currently closed between the Adwick Road roundabout and the Swinton Road roundabout.

The public are asked to avoid the area and plan their routes accordingly.