Police concerned for safety of missing Doncaster man, 63

Have you seen John?

John, 63, is missing from the Cantley area of Doncaster and was last seen at around 12pm on Friday 4 February.

He is believed to be wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots and may also have on a black beanie style hat and black woollen gloves.

