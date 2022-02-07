Police concerned for safety of missing Doncaster man, 63
Police are concerned for the safety of a man reported missing from Doncaster.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 4:51 pm
Have you seen John?
John, 63, is missing from the Cantley area of Doncaster and was last seen at around 12pm on Friday 4 February.
He is believed to be wearing a black coat, blue jeans and black boots and may also have on a black beanie style hat and black woollen gloves.
Anyone who sees John or who has information which could help us find him is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 572 of Sunday 6 February.