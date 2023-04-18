Police close road and two in hospital following alleged hit and run in Doncaster village this teatime
Police have closed a Doncaster road and two people are reported to be in hospital following an alleged hit and run in a Doncaster village this teatime.
The Free Press has received information that the police have blocked traffic turning from Radburn Road left on to Grange Lane in Rossington following an incident.
One eye witness said: “When I was waiting for my granddaughter to come out of school there was a blue jeep went speeding down waddy lane and as it went passed I noticed 3 people in the car and the windscreen was smashed and they were having a problem seeing through it.”
We have contacted police and will bring you more information as we get it.