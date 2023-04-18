News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago Greta Van Fleet announce huge tour - how to buy tickets
4 hours ago BAFTA’s ‘Memorable TV Moment Award’ nominations - full list
7 hours ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
7 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
8 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return

Police close road and two in hospital following alleged hit and run in Doncaster village this teatime

Police have closed a Doncaster road and two people are reported to be in hospital following an alleged hit and run in a Doncaster village this teatime.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 18th Apr 2023, 17:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 17:43 BST

The Free Press has received information that the police have blocked traffic turning from Radburn Road left on to Grange Lane in Rossington following an incident.

One eye witness said: “When I was waiting for my granddaughter to come out of school there was a blue jeep went speeding down waddy lane and as it went passed I noticed 3 people in the car and the windscreen was smashed and they were having a problem seeing through it.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We have contacted police and will bring you more information as we get it.

There has been an incident in Rossington todayThere has been an incident in Rossington today
There has been an incident in Rossington today