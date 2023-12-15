Police catch 25 drivers breaking law during Doncaster crime clampdown
South Yorkshire Operational Support officers, in partnership with the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), took over the Sainsbury’s carpark on Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, checking drivers for drink and drugs and other offences.
34 breath tests were carried out - all of whom blew negative.
With portable weighing scales, DVSA were able to weigh vehicles believed to be carrying excess weight. One van was found to be 17% overweight. The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.
Officers travelled across Doncaster and Rotherham and dealt with a further 25 drivers for driving while on their mobile phone or for having no insurance.
If you’re concerned about a driver being under the influence of drink or drugs this festive season, call 101 and report it.
A spokesman said: “The greatest gift you can give anyone is their loved ones returning home safely, put the phone down, give the road your full attention.”