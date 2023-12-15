A string of drivers are facing charges after a police operation in Doncaster.

South Yorkshire Operational Support officers, in partnership with the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), took over the Sainsbury’s carpark on Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, checking drivers for drink and drugs and other offences.

34 breath tests were carried out - all of whom blew negative.

With portable weighing scales, DVSA were able to weigh vehicles believed to be carrying excess weight. One van was found to be 17% overweight. The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Police carried out operations at Sainsburys before moving onto other locations.

Officers travelled across Doncaster and Rotherham and dealt with a further 25 drivers for driving while on their mobile phone or for having no insurance.

If you’re concerned about a driver being under the influence of drink or drugs this festive season, call 101 and report it.