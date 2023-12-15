News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Police catch 25 drivers breaking law during Doncaster crime clampdown

A string of drivers are facing charges after a police operation in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 15th Dec 2023, 14:38 GMT
Updated 15th Dec 2023, 14:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Operational Support officers, in partnership with the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), took over the Sainsbury’s carpark on Thorne Road, Edenthorpe, checking drivers for drink and drugs and other offences.

34 breath tests were carried out - all of whom blew negative.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With portable weighing scales, DVSA were able to weigh vehicles believed to be carrying excess weight. One van was found to be 17% overweight. The driver was issued with a fixed penalty notice.

Most Popular
Police carried out operations at Sainsburys before moving onto other locations.Police carried out operations at Sainsburys before moving onto other locations.
Police carried out operations at Sainsburys before moving onto other locations.

Officers travelled across Doncaster and Rotherham and dealt with a further 25 drivers for driving while on their mobile phone or for having no insurance.

If you’re concerned about a driver being under the influence of drink or drugs this festive season, call 101 and report it.

A spokesman said: “The greatest gift you can give anyone is their loved ones returning home safely, put the phone down, give the road your full attention.”