Police cars and helicopter in pursuit drama as South Yorkshire suspects hurl missiles from vehicle

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s operational support section were sent out to catch the driver after the alleged incident on Friday night, they revealed today, after it was reported stolen from a business.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Friday night saw the roads policing proactive team intercept this stolen vehicle that had just stolen the trailer plus all its contents from a business premises. The vehicle failed to stop, throwing items at officers during the pursuit in a bid to escape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The offenders then went off road in a bid to escape. Over to (National Police Air Service NorthEast) who tracked two offenders from the vehicle. Both arrested and after more great work from Doncaster CID, both have been charged with burglary and theft, and remanded in custody.”