Police carry out proactive vehicle and foot patrols in eight areas of Doncaster

Officers in Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team have been conducting a number of operations as part of #NeighbourhoodPolicingWeek.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jan 2024, 13:58 GMT
On Tuesday, proactive vehicle and foot patrols were carried out across Armthorpe, Barnby Dun, Edenthorpe, Hatfield, Kirk Sandall, Stainforth, Thorne and Moorends.

A speeding operation saw PCSO Hauton monitor 115 vehicles on Church Road in Barnby Dun, 25 of them caught driving above the 20mph limit.

Advisory letters will be sent to those who broke the speed limit.

Police pull up a vehicle during their checks.Police pull up a vehicle during their checks.
PCSO Wilson attended West Road Primary and Marshland Road Primary, Stainforth, to deliver a 'mini police session', with patrols at the end of the day.

PCSO Hauton and PCSO Taylor also went to Southfield Primary School in Armthorpe and spoke with children in Key Stage One, with PCSO Duffin attending a drop-in session at Stainforth Library to give vital crime prevention advice.

PCSO Duffin also visited three youths who were all issued with Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABC) due to their persistent antisocial behaviour in their community.