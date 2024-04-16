Police car responding to an emergency collides with another vehicle in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police car was responding to an emergency, when it is believed to have collided with a Kia Picanto.

The driver of the Kia Picanto, a woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The officer within the police vehicle suffered minor injuries.