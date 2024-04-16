Police car responding to an emergency collides with another vehicle in Doncaster

Yesterday (15 April), at 5pm, emergency services attended Cross Street in Rossington following a road traffic collision involving a police vehicle.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:34 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 09:42 BST
The police car was responding to an emergency, when it is believed to have collided with a Kia Picanto.

The driver of the Kia Picanto, a woman was taken to hospital by ambulance. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

The officer within the police vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the collision can get in touch by calling 101 quoting incident number 612 of 15 April 2024.