Police capture man after he attempted escape with a trolley full of shopping in Doncaster

Police captured a man after he attempted to make his escape with a trolley full of shopping in Doncaster.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 19:09 GMT
Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were attending a shop in Edlington when, timely, they were met by a man running out of the store with a trolley full of stolen items.

After a short foot chase the male was arrested and charged with theft.

He attended court the next day where he received an eight week prison sentence.