Police capture man after he attempted escape with a trolley full of shopping in Doncaster
Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team were attending a shop in Edlington when, timely, they were met by a man running out of the store with a trolley full of stolen items.
After a short foot chase the male was arrested and charged with theft.
He attended court the next day where he received an eight week prison sentence.