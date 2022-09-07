'Police called in' after driver asks Doncaster school pupils to get in back of van

Pupils were reportedly waiting for a bus to Hayfield School when they were approached by a driver near to North Avenue in Bawtry yesterday morning.

A Facebook post headed, “Bawtry Hayfield Parents,” read: “Just to let parents aware, a van pulled up to Hayfield children this morning at the bus stop, just off North Avenue, saying he was from the bus company.

"He told them the bus wasn’t coming and opened the back of his van for the children to get in.

The incident has been reported to police.

"Luckily none of them daid and they told him to go away and he then drove off.

"School and the police have been informed.

"Man was described as being on his own, small, chubby and blondey. ginger hair and in a white work looking van.”

We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for details.