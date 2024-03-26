Police called after reports of a trespasser on the railway line at Rossington
Police were called in following reports of a trespasser on the railway line at Rossington this morning.
An eyewitness said there were four police cars at the level crossing with officers on the tracks.
A spokesman for the British Transport Police which deals with rail incidents said: “Officers were called to the line in Rossington just before 8am today (26 March) following reports of a trespasser on the tracks. Officers conducted a search of the area and no trace of the person was found.”