News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police called after a truck was deliberately used to crash into a Doncaster house

Police were called at around 5.55pm on Saturday 4 February to reports a truck had been involved in a collision with a property on Osborne Avenue in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 12:10pm

It is understood that the truck was deliberately used to cause damage to the property.

The occupants were not believed to be injured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It is also reported that damage was caused to a vehicle outside the property.

The incident happened on Saturday
Most Popular

Enquiries are ongoing.

If you see any criminal activity then please call 101, in an emergency dial 999.