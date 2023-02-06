Police called after a truck was deliberately used to crash into a Doncaster house
Police were called at around 5.55pm on Saturday 4 February to reports a truck had been involved in a collision with a property on Osborne Avenue in Doncaster.
It is understood that the truck was deliberately used to cause damage to the property.
The occupants were not believed to be injured.
It is also reported that damage was caused to a vehicle outside the property.
Enquiries are ongoing.
If you see any criminal activity then please call 101, in an emergency dial 999.