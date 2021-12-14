Police bust Doncaster drugs factory after raid on cannabis growing operation

Police in Doncaster have smashed another drugs factory after busting a cannabis growing operation.

By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:13 am

Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team discovered dozens of cannabis plants and growing equipment at an address in Conisbrough earlier this week.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Another cannabis cultivation located and shut down in the Conisbrough area.”

The exact location of the drugs factory has not been revealed.

Police raided a drugs factory in Conisbrough.

Anyone wanting to pass on information about drug crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.