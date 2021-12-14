Police bust Doncaster drugs factory after raid on cannabis growing operation
Police in Doncaster have smashed another drugs factory after busting a cannabis growing operation.
Tuesday, 14th December 2021, 11:13 am
Officers from Doncaster West Neighbourhood Police Team discovered dozens of cannabis plants and growing equipment at an address in Conisbrough earlier this week.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Another cannabis cultivation located and shut down in the Conisbrough area.”
The exact location of the drugs factory has not been revealed.
Anyone wanting to pass on information about drug crime in South Yorkshire can contact police on 101.