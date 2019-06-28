Police bring in special powers on Doncaster estate after attack on community support officers
Police brought in special legal powers near a Doncaster row of shops after an attack on community support officers.
Officers brought in a 48 hour dispersal zone in Cantley to remove nuisance youths from the area close to the shops at St Wilfred's Court, who threw stones at police PCSOs. It meant they could keep the nuisance youths away from the area under a legal order.
The area covered by the section 35 order included Goodison Boulevard, Middleham Road and Masham Road.
Insp Lynne Lancaster said: “This was in response to complaints from members of the public about the behaviour of a small group of youths around the shops on St Wilfreds Court. Some of these youths also threw stones at local PCSOs.
“We have identified a number of those responsible who will be getting dealt with in due course for a variety of offences.”
The order operated over the weekend of June 8 and June 9
Under Section 35 of the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, a police officer of at least the rank of inspector may authorise the use of the dispersal powers in a specified locality, during a specified period of not more than 48 hours, if they are satisfied on reasonable grounds that the use of those powers may be necessary to stop residents being harassed, alarmed or distressed, or to prevent the occurrence of crime or disorder.