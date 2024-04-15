Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eye witnesses to the incident said that two plain police cars with sirens and blue lights were being driven through Rossington shortly after teatime today.

It has since transpired that Central Drive has been blocked off by police with some saying that a police vehicle hit a car.

Another eye witness said: “A police car has gone into a lady I was right behind her so witnessed it all, the woman is fine unfortunately her car isn’t tho.”