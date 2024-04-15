Police block off Doncaster road after cars collided
Police have blocked off a Doncaster road this evening after reports that a car ended in a collision with another.
Eye witnesses to the incident said that two plain police cars with sirens and blue lights were being driven through Rossington shortly after teatime today.
It has since transpired that Central Drive has been blocked off by police with some saying that a police vehicle hit a car.
Another eye witness said: “A police car has gone into a lady I was right behind her so witnessed it all, the woman is fine unfortunately her car isn’t tho.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police and are waiting for clarification of the situation.