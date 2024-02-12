Police blast off-roaders after dopey drivers get stuck in mud in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Doncaster East Neighbourhood Policing Team shared details of a recent operation – and how vehicles had ended up in “a sticky situation.”

A spokesman said: “We are seeing an increase in vehicles being used off road in Hatfield and Dunscroft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are receiving reports that vehicles are being used on open land around the Moto service station and the Stainforth Pit top.

One driver came a cropper after getting stuck in thick mud.

"Much of this is private land and not intended for vehicle use.

"This kind of activity is not only dangerous but can be considered as antisocial behaviour.

"This activity is also damaging farmers’ fields and destroying the local wildlife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The picture demonstrates the difficulties you may find yourself in if you choose to use your vehicle on land it was never designed for.

"This really hasn’t gone well and the BMW driver has found himself in a sticky situation. I hope the driver didn’t have their best white trainers on.

"Please do not use any cars/bikes/quads on private land that doesn't belong to you.

"If you witness this kind of activity please report using 101 or email your local NPT with as much detail as possible about the vehicle, so we can take the necessary action.”

You can also report information to UK independent charity CrimeStoppers through their dedicated UK call centre where you can report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.