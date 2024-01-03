News you can trust since 1925
Police arrest man on suspicion of theft and assault in Doncaster

Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a man on suspicion of theft and assault yesterday, Tuesday January 2, 2024.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2024, 10:00 GMT
Police arrested the 23 year old who is from the Edlington area.

After being interviewed he was then charged with three shopliftings and one assault.

He will appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on 29th January 2024.