Police arrest man on suspicion of theft and assault in Doncaster
Officers from the Doncaster South Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a man on suspicion of theft and assault yesterday, Tuesday January 2, 2024.
Police arrested the 23 year old who is from the Edlington area.
After being interviewed he was then charged with three shopliftings and one assault.
He will appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on 29th January 2024.