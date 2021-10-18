Police are searching for a man with possible links to Doncaster - have you seen him?

Christopher Marlborough-Jones is wanted in connection with the breach of a restraining order.

Kent Police are currently searching for him.

He is from the Canterbury area but has connections to South Yorkshire.

If you know where he is you can call 101, quoting reference 46/173910/21

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org