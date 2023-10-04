News you can trust since 1925
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of missing teen Phoebe

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for your help to find missing teenager Phoebe.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 4th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 11:56 BST
Phoebe, aged 15, was last seen at 8am yesterday (Tuesday 3 October) on Grangefield Avenue, Rossington.

She is described as white, slim build, 5ft 7ins tall, with brown eyes and brown, shoulder length hair.

Phoebe was last seen wearing black clothing and a black coat with a fur trim and white trainers.

Have you seen Phoebe?
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Phoebe's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?If you can help, you can pass information to police via the new online live chat, South Yorkshire Police online portal or by calling 101.

Anyone with information is asked to please quote incident number 1025 of 3 October when they get in touch.

You can access the SYP online portal by visiting the website: https://orlo.uk/Ubkru