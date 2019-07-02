Police appeal to trace missing Doncaster teenager
Police are appealing for help to trace a teenager who has gone missing from Doncaster.
Phillipa Lee, aged was reported missing from her home in Bawtry on Thursday, June 27.
The 15-year-old was last seen by her Dad on Thursday, at home at midday.
That afternoon she purchased a train ticket from Retford to Birmingham New Street where she was captured on CCTV at around 4pm.
Since she was last seen, it’s believed that Philippa has been staying with a friend in Warwickshire, however concerns are growing after family have not been able to get in contact with her or her friend.
Philippa is described as being around 5ft 2in tall and of average build.
She has recently shaved her head, however often wears a long black wig.
Philippa is believed to be in possession of a small grey suitcase and brown bag.
If you have seen Philippa or have any information regarding her whereabouts call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 695 of June 27.