Police appeal to trace man in connection with Doncaster burglary, assault and vehicle interference

South Yorkshire police have put out an appeal for a man, Jesse Saad, in connection with burglary, common assault and vehicle interference.

By David Kessen
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 11:37 pm

Officers want to speak to Saad, aged 30, in connection with offences in Doncaster between April 5 and May 21 2022.

Saad, also known as Jessie Sadd, is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, slim build, with short, dark hair.

South Yorkshire police have put out an appeal for a man, Jesse Saad, who is wanted in connection with burglary, common assault and vehicle interference.

Officers said in a statement: “Extensive enquiries have already been carried out to trace Saad. Police are now asking for the public’s help and want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to him recently or knows where he may be staying.

“If you have any other information about where he might be, you can contact us via our new online live chat, our online portal (www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/) or by calling 101. Please quote crime reference number 14/96001/22 when you get in touch.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or calling 0800 555 111.

