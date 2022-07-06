Police appeal for witnesses after car destroys wall outside Doncaster area pub

North Yorkshire Police is investigating following the single vehicle collision on Main Street, Kirk Smeaton at around 7.30pm on Monday.

A spokesman said: “Investigations are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Eyewitnesses said the car smashed through a wall outside the Shoulder of Mutton pub. Emergency services arrived at the scene shortly afterwards.

The car was badly damaged after ploughing into a wall.

The vehicle was understood to be empty by the time police arrived.

Anyone who has any information, including any CCTV, dash-cam, or doorbell camera footage that may assist the investigation, is asked to please email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report online via their website.

Please quote reference number 12220115788 when providing any information.