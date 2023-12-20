News you can trust since 1925
Police appeal for information after £15,000 worth of damage to trees in Doncaster

Police are appealing for help from the public to track down vandals who caused £15,000 worth of damage by uprooting and smashing more than 750 trees in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 09:39 GMT
Officers are investigating reports of criminal damage to a “significant number” of trees in the Skellow area.

Around 750 newly planted trees were pulled up, vandalised and destroyed in Crossfields Lane, with tree guards stolen and removed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be around £15,000 and enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.

Police are hunting vandals who destroyed or damaged 750 trees in Doncaster.Police are hunting vandals who destroyed or damaged 750 trees in Doncaster.
Inspector Sebastian Dent, of Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These trees were only planted earlier this year and to see such reckless vandalism in our community is devastating.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would urge anyone with information about those responsible for the criminal damage to get in touch with us immediately."

Anyone with information can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101.