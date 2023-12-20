Police appeal for information after £15,000 worth of damage to trees in Doncaster

Police are appealing for help from the public to track down vandals who caused £15,000 worth of damage by uprooting and smashing more than 750 trees in Doncaster.

Officers are investigating reports of criminal damage to a “significant number” of trees in the Skellow area.

Around 750 newly planted trees were pulled up, vandalised and destroyed in Crossfields Lane, with tree guards stolen and removed, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said.

The cost of the damage is estimated to be around £15,000 and enquiries are ongoing to locate those responsible.

Inspector Sebastian Dent, of Doncaster North Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "These trees were only planted earlier this year and to see such reckless vandalism in our community is devastating.

"Our enquiries remain ongoing and I would urge anyone with information about those responsible for the criminal damage to get in touch with us immediately."