Police appeal following fatal road traffic collision involving a pedestrian, 90, and HGV in Doncaster

On Tuesday (5 March) around 1pm, it is reported that a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) occurred on Trafford Way, outside the Frenchgate shopping centre.

A 90-year-old woman sustained serious injuries and was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Trafford Way was closed in both directions for a period of time while investigation work took place. The driver of the HGV is continuing to cooperate with officers during their investigation.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Were you in the area and have any dashcam footage which could help officers in their investigation?

You can pass information to police via the online live chat, the online portal www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/ or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 432 of 5 March 2024.