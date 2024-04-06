Police appeal after much sought-after motorcycle stolen in Doncaster
Police are appealing for information after a much sought-after motorcycle was stolen in Doncaster this week.
South Yorkshire Police Motorcycle and Rural Crime Team are seeking information regarding the theft of this Husqvarna Svartpilen 125 stolen on Thursday, April 4 from the Kirk Sandall area.
A spokesman said: “If you have any information that can help the owner of this vehicle please can you message the page. If you see this vehicle please call 101, 999 if you have eyes on it.”
The vehicle registration is AU22 WUD.