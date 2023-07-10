News you can trust since 1925
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Police appeal after distinctive bike with NASA 'astronaut' style helmet stolen in Doncaster

Police have launched an appeal after a distinctive motorbike with an astronaut style helmet were stolen in Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:25 BST

Officers are asking for help from members of the public to locate the motorcycle and helmet which were stolen from the Wheatley Hills area last month.

It is reported that in the early hours of Wednesday 28 June, offenders broke into the garage of a property on Sandall Park Drive and stole a motorcycle and helmet that were inside.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The motorcycle is a blue Kawasaki Z1000 with the registration SN08 AYY.

The distinctive bike was stolen in Doncaster.The distinctive bike was stolen in Doncaster.
The distinctive bike was stolen in Doncaster.
Most Popular

The bike has a range of distinctive features including a quad lock, carbon fibre exhausts on either side and a grab rail.

The side panels – which would normally be grey - are painted the same colour as the bike, and the wheels are also painted – they would normally be chrome.

The helmet is white and of a unique design. It is designed to look like an astronaut's helmet and has 'NASA' written on it.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen the motorcycle and helmet? If you live or work locally, did you see anything suspicious?

If you have any information that could help, please contact police online or call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/118510/23. Access the online portal and webchat here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

You can also give information to independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or filling in a form online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org where you can leave information to confidence.