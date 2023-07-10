Police appeal after distinctive bike with NASA 'astronaut' style helmet stolen in Doncaster

Officers are asking for help from members of the public to locate the motorcycle and helmet which were stolen from the Wheatley Hills area last month.

It is reported that in the early hours of Wednesday 28 June, offenders broke into the garage of a property on Sandall Park Drive and stole a motorcycle and helmet that were inside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The motorcycle is a blue Kawasaki Z1000 with the registration SN08 AYY.

The distinctive bike was stolen in Doncaster.

The bike has a range of distinctive features including a quad lock, carbon fibre exhausts on either side and a grab rail.

The side panels – which would normally be grey - are painted the same colour as the bike, and the wheels are also painted – they would normally be chrome.

The helmet is white and of a unique design. It is designed to look like an astronaut's helmet and has 'NASA' written on it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Have you seen the motorcycle and helmet? If you live or work locally, did you see anything suspicious?

If you have any information that could help, please contact police online or call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/118510/23. Access the online portal and webchat here: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/