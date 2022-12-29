Police appeal after Christmas present thieves made their way to Doncaster leaving the gifts behind
Officers investigating reports of two burglaries in the Goole area on Christmas Day morning are appealing for information.
It had been reported that people had gained entry to a property in Airmyn and a property in Howden between 4am and 5am on Sunday 25 December.
A box of Christmas presents was taken from one of the properties.
Officers were deployed and followed a suspect vehicle into the Hatfield area of South Yorkshire.
The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, but officers were able to retrieve the stolen Christmas presents and return them to their rightful owner in time for them to be handed out.A spokesman said: “We are now interested in speaking with anyone who has any information about a black Land Rover Defender that was seen in the Howden and Airmyn areas in the early hours of Christmas Day, before being stopped near to Hatfield.”Contact police on 101, quoting log 64 of 25 December.