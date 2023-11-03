Police and dog handler on the streets to tackle drug use in Doncaster city centre

On Sunday, officers and a dog handler headed out in Doncaster city centre as part of the latest Operation Sidewinder.

Police and dog handler took to the streets to tackle drug use iun Doncaster city centre.

Operation Sidewinder is a passive drugs dog operation aimed at tackling drug-use and the supply of drugs within the community.

A spokesman said: “Unfortunately, we know that all too often, drug-use and supply is linked to violence, and as a force we remain committed to tackling these issues. We also regularly hear from the public and local businesses that anti-social behaviour and crime associated with drug use is a priority they want us to focus on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A number of searches took place, and one man was found in possession of Class B drugs. While searches are important, there are also a range of other benefits of delivering operations like this. This operation not only provides a visible police officer presence, it allows us to effectively engage with members of the public and we regularly receive positive feedback from those who see our officers out in the city centre. We also gather intelligence from those we speak to, which allows us to build up a better picture of offending in the area.